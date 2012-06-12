FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's May tourist arrivals rise 17.5 pct yr/yr
June 12, 2012 / 7:59 AM / in 5 years

Sri Lanka's May tourist arrivals rise 17.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in
May jumped 17.5 percent from a year earlier, government data
showed on Tuesday. The number of visitors has risen every month
since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.	
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:    
 	
                      2012           2011          Change      
                                                   (in %)      
      May            57,506         48,943          17.5       
      Jan-May       387,622        327,902          18.2       
      Jan-Dec                      855,975                     
    The island nation's tourism board expects over one million
tourists in 2012 with revenue of more than $1 billion, 20
percent higher than last year's $830.3 million. 	
    Revenue from tourism has risen 26 percent to $340 million in
the first four months of 2012 from the same period last year. 	
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for  
Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from
expatriate workers, garments and tea. 	
($1 = 132.0000 Sri Lanka rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
