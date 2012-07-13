FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's June tourist arrivals up 21.6 pct y/y
July 13, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Sri Lanka's June tourist arrivals up 21.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in
June jumped 21.6 percent from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
    The number of visitors has risen year-on-year in the past 38
months since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:    
 
                      2012           2011          Change      
                                                   (in %)      
      June           65,245         53,636          21.6       
      Jan-June      452,867        381,538          18.7       
      Jan-Dec                      855,975                     
    The tourism board expects over one million tourists in 2012,
yielding revenue of more than $1 billion, 20 percent higher than
last year's record $830.3 million. 
    Revenue from tourism rose 26 percent to $399.3 million in
the first five months of 2012 from the same period last year. 
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for  
Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from
expatriate workers, garments and tea. 
($1 = 133.65 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
