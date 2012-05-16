FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's April tourist arrivals rise 9 pct yr/yr
May 16, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Sri Lanka's April tourist arrivals rise 9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in
April edged up 9 percent from a year earlier, government data
showed on Wednesday, with annual visitor numbers having risen
every month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.	
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:    
 	
                      2012           2011          Change      
                                                   (in %)      
      April          69,591         63,835           9.0       
      Jan-April     330,116        278,975          18.3       
      Jan-Dec                      855,975                     
 	
    The island nation's tourism board expects over one million
tourists in 2012 with revenue of more than $1 billion, 20.4
percent higher than last year's $830.3 million. 	
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for  
Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from
expatriate workers, garments and tea.   	
 ($1 = 128.7500 Sri Lanka rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Richard Pullin)

