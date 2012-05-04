FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka February trade deficit widens 68 pct yr/yr
May 4, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Sri Lanka February trade deficit widens 68 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s trade deficit widened 67.5 percent to $701.8 million in February from $418.9 million in the same month last year, the central bank said on Friday.

February imports rose 27.9 percent to $1.58 billion from $1.24 million a year earlier. Exports edged up 7.6 percent to $878.8 million, compared with $817.0 million a year ago.

The trade deficit in the first two months of 2012 widened 59.7 percent to $1.7 billion. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Nick Macfie)

