FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Sri Lanka's Nov trade deficit narrows sharply from year earlier
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
January 9, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Sri Lanka's Nov trade deficit narrows sharply from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to attach to alerts with no changes to text)

COLOMBO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s trade deficit contracted 43.5 percent to $615.7 million in November from $1.09 billion a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

November exports jumped 24.7 percent from a year earlier to $1.03 billion, surpassing the $1 billion mark for the second straight month, while imports fell 14.1 percent to $1.65 billion.

For the first 11 months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 10.7 percent to $7.83 billion from $8.77 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.