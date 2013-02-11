UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka 2012 trade gap narrows, growth may be hit

(Adds details)

COLOMBO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s trade deficit narrowed last year, central bank data showed on Monday, helped by a more flexible exchange rate, credit ceiling and tight monetary policy, though such measures likely took their toll on economic growth.

The island nation’s trade deficit narrowed 4.1 percent to $9.31 billion from a record $9.71 billion in 2011.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delayed a tranche of a $2.6 billion loan in the second half of 2011 and the central bank was compelled to free up the exchange rate in February last year to avoid a balance-of-payments crisis.

The central bank also raised key monetary policy rates twice and limited annual credit growth to 18 percent to discourage cheap imports. The government raised the price of fuel, gas, electricity, and import duties on vehicles to reduce the imports bill.

Imports in 2012 declined 5.8 percent to $19.09 billion while exports slumped 7.4 percent to $9.77 billion.

The central bank has said the policy measures have hit economic growth, which is expected to have declined to 6.5 percent last year from a record 8.3 percent in 2011.

In December, the trade deficit narrowed 32 percent to $641.2 million from the same month a year earlier.

December imports fell 19.4 percent to $1.51 billion while exports declined 6.7 percent to $871 million. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)