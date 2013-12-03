FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka's Oct trade deficit narrows 39 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
December 3, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka's Oct trade deficit narrows 39 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s trade deficit contracted 38.9 percent to $494.3 million in October from $808.8 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

October exports jumped 35.1 percent from a year earlier to $1.04 billion, while imports edged down 2.8 percent to $1.54 billion.

For the first 10 months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 6 percent to $7.22 billion from $7.68 billion a year earlier.

Foreign direct investment into the island-nation jumped 42 percent to $870.1 million in the first nine months of the year, the data showed. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.