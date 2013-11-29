FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka axes 100 pct surcharge that has halted all gold imports
November 29, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka axes 100 pct surcharge that has halted all gold imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka scrapped a 100 percent surcharge on gold imports and cut import duty with immediate effect, officials said on Friday, after measures imposed in mid-2013 to curb purchases of the metal from abroad halted them completely in the third quarter.

Apart from removing the customs surcharge, the government cut import duty to 7.5 percent from 10 percent, partly to help the island’s struggling jewellery industry, officials said.

Sri Lanka placed a 10 percent duty on gold imports in June to discourage traders who were buying it abroad then smuggling it from Sri Lanka to top gold consumer India, where prices for the metal were higher. It later followed up with the 100 percent surcharge.

It was responding to a 47.1 percent year-on-year jump in gold imports to $200.2 million in the first half of 2013 and the measures proved extremely effective - central bank data shows that there were no imports of the precious metal at all in the third quarter. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anthony Barker)

