FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka's CPC loses $162 mln appeal against London ruling
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 27, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Sri Lanka's CPC loses $162 mln appeal against London ruling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s state-run oil company lost an appeal against a London court ruling which ordered it to pay nearly $162 million plus interest for non-payment of dues to Standard Chartered Bank linked to hedging deals, government officials said on Friday.

Last year, Sri Lanka’s state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp(Ceypetco) appealed against the ruling in favour of Standard Chartered, which went to court after the oil firm refused to make hedging payments to the bank.

“It has been reported that the order is against us,” the island nation’s Attorney General Palitha Fernando told Reuters. “First of all we have to see what the order was, then we are looking at (the) possibilities of appealing in the House of Lords.”

Oil Minister Susil Premajayantha said: “We are in consultation with the Attorney General’s department to appeal against the judgement.”

Ceypetco had refused to make hedging payments to five banks including Standard Chartered, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank .

The state oil company, which imported some 26 million barrels at a cost of $2 billion in 2007, needed to hedge its purchases of crude oil and refined products on the international market.

It was exposed to the record oil rally of 2008, when oil hit an all-time high above $147 a barrel for U.S. crude CLc1 in July, before crashing to less than $40 a barrel in December of that year.

Standard Chartered argued that Ceypetco had always been aware that a fall in oil prices would have made it liable to make payments to the UK-based bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.