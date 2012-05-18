FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 'encouraged' by Sri Lanka moves on Iran oil
May 18, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

U.S. 'encouraged' by Sri Lanka moves on Iran oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The United States is encouraged by Sri Lanka’s drive to cut its oil imports from Iran, the U.S. State Department said on Friday in a positive assessment of the island nation’s efforts to escape potential U.S. sanctions.

Sri Lanka’s oil minister, Susil Premajayantha, said this week his government expected to avoid U.S. sanctions after cutting Iran oil imports by up to 38 percent by switching to alternatives from Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Premajayantha said Sri Lanka had reduced Iran crude purchases to eight cargoes a year from 13, buying four cargoes from Oman and one from Saudi Aramco.

“We are encouraged by the steps that Sri Lanka has taken,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said after Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met visiting Sri Lankan External Affairs Minister G.L. Peiris.

The United States has tightened sanctions due to Iran’s failure to answer questions about its nuclear program, which Washington and its allies suspect is a cover to develop nuclear weapons. Iran rejects the Western accusations and says its program is solely for peaceful energy purposes.

In March, the United States granted exemptions to Japan and 10 European Union nations, giving banks in those countries a six-month reprieve from financial sanctions.

Banks in countries that do not significantly cut imports of Iranian oil could find themselves cut off from the U.S. financial system at the end of June, six months after President Barack Obama signed the new sanctions into law.

U.S. officials are still discussing the issue with other customers of Iranian crude, including its top two customers, China and India, as well as U.S. allies South Korea and Turkey. (Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Peter Cooney)

