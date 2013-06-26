Sri Lanka cbank cuts reserve requirement by 200 bps to reduce lending rates

COLOMBO, June 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank slashed commercial banks’ statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 2 percentage points on Wednesday in a bid to reduce lending rates, which have remained high despite the monetary authority’s measures in easing monetary policy.

“The Monetary Board was of the view that a reduction of the SRR would enable the banking sector to reduce lending rates further, while also reducing the interest rate spread,” the central bank said in a statement.

“Hence, the Monetary Board decided to reduce the SRR on all rupee deposit liabilities of commercial banks by 2 percentage points to 6 percent with effect from 1st July 2013, thereby bringing the SRR in line with several other emerging peer economies.”

The central bank has cut the policy rates twice in recent months, 50 basis points in May and 25 basis points in December, bringing them to one-year lows. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)