UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka cuts reserve requirement by 2 pct to boost credit, growth

* Central bank cuts SRR after keeping rates steady on June 7

* Move to lift market liquidity by 36 bln rupees-c.bank

* Bankers say high deposit rates delay lending rate reduction

* Rupee may come under more pressure if move increase foreign outflow-dealers (Adds detail, quotes)

By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, June 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank slashed commercial banks’ statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 2 percentage points on Wednesday in a bid to boost economic growth, after recent monetary easing steps to reduce borrowing costs failed to produce the desired results.

The monetary board, which kept the key policy rates steady on June 7, had decided at a meeting on Tuesday to reduce the SRR on all rupee deposit liabilities of commercial banks by 2 percentage points to 6 percent with effect from July 1, 2013.

The central bank in a statement on Wednesday said the move would enable banks to reduce lending rates further, while also reducing the interest rate spread.

“We will see an upward trend in economic growth from now,” Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters.

“The passing through of policy rate reduction to lending rates was not satisfactory,” he said, adding that commercial banks now have the space to reduce their lending rates.

The central bank’s economic research department said the rate cut will boost market liquidity by releasing 36 billion rupees ($279.29 million) extra cash into the system.

“Definitely the lending rates will come down. There will be more loanable funds. I am unable to say by how many basis points we will be able to reduce the rates,” K.G.D.D. Dheerasinghe, the deputy chairman of the Commercial Bank of Ceylon told Reuters.

The central bank has cut the policy rates twice in the past seven months, by 50 bps in May and 25 bps in December, bringing them to one-year lows with the repurchase rate at 7.00 percent and the reverse repurchase rate at 9.00 percent.

Since the rate cut on Dec. 12, T-bill yields have declined by over 200 basis points, but rates on commercial loans have declined only by about 100 basis points to around 18 percent, bankers say.

The central bank has raised concern over stubbornly high lending rates deterring private sector credit growth and hampering the economy.

BANKS UNABLE TO IMMEDIATELY CUT LENDING RATES

Bank officials said commercials banks are not in a position to reduce lending rates immediately as expected by the central bank, because they have already committed to high fixed deposit rates amid strong credit demand from loss-making state enterprises.

“So banks see no reason to reduce rates,” a banker said on condition of anonymity.

Private sector credit growth has slowed to 10.2 percent year-on-year in April, compared to 10.9 percent a month ago and 34 percent in the same month in 2012.

The $59 billion economy grew a better-than-expected 6 percent in the first quarter, as robust state investment in construction offset sluggish private sector expansion which was hit by high borrowing costs.

Sri Lanka central bank is projecting growth of 7.5 percent this year, much higher than the IMF’s 6.3 percent. Growth cooled to a three-year low of 6.4 percent last year, from a record 8.2 percent pace in 2011.

Currency dealers said if foreign investors pull out from government securities with the declining interest rates, there will be a short term impact on the rupee, which is hovering around seven-month low due to dollar demand by foreign bond holders who have been selling debt.

The central bank on June 13 said it could take more steps to reduce high lending rates if commercial banks do not fall in line with monetary policy rate cuts. ($1 = 128.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)