FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka has yet to decide on new SEC head-Finmin
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Sri Lanka has yet to decide on new SEC head-Finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry on Friday said it has still not decided on a replacement for the Securities and Exchange Commission chief as his resignation has not been accepted by President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

SEC head Tilak Karunaratne resigned on Friday, saying he had come under pressure after stock market players who were being investigated for stock manipulation had made false allegations against him.

“He handed over the letter of resignation. No decision on a replacement (has been made) as (the) resignation has not yet accepted by his Excellency (the president),” P.B. Jayasundera, the secretary to the finance ministry and treasury, told Reuters. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.