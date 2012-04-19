FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka SEC suspends 10 pct limit on share price moves
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Sri Lanka SEC suspends 10 pct limit on share price moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has suspended a 10 percent limit on share price movements with immediate effect, a move that helped boost the island nation’s bourse index by more than 2 percent.

The limit was imposed by the regulator in late 2010 to curb price manipulations in penny stocks and pump and dump schemes and to maintain stability in the stock market.

However, the regulator warned it could re-impose the band if required. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.