Sri Lanka Telecom expects $30.6 mln profit in 2014 -govt
October 28, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka Telecom expects $30.6 mln profit in 2014 -govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Profit to be $32.1 mln in 2015, $33.8 mln in 2016

* Govt owns majority shares in telco

COLOMBO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s leading fixed line telephone operator Sri Lanka Telecom will post a net profit of 4 billion rupees ($30.58 million) in 2014 and 4.2 billion rupees next year, a document tabled in the country’s parliament showed on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka Telecom, in which the government is the major stakeholder, is also expecting a net profit of 4.43 billion rupees in 2016, a document presented to parliament by the Ministry of Telecommunication and Information Technology showed.

It posted a 3.64-billion-rupee profit in the year ended 2013 and 3.25 billion rupees in 2012.

The document, tabled in parliament in response to questions raised by the opposition, also said the company’s total short- to long-term borrowing was 7.84 billion rupees.

The company posted 1.32 billion in profit for the six months ended June 30, a 4 percent drop from the year ago period, stock exchange data showed.

Malaysia’s Global Telecommunications Holdings NV, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Maxis, the second largest investor in the firm, holds 45 percent in the company.

Sri Lanka Telecom shares ended steady at 50 rupees on Tuesday.

$1 = 130.8000 Sri Lankan rupee Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
