FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka Telecom's first-quarter group net profit doubles
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 14, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka Telecom's first-quarter group net profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 14 (Reuters) - Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom for the first quarter ended March 31, 2015, released on Thursday:

(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)

Q1 2015 Q1 2014

Net profit/(loss) 1,602 533

Earnings/(loss)

per share rupees (Basic) 0.93 0.30

Revenue 16,705 15,277

NOTE - Results are rounded.

Sri Lanka Telecom is the country’s biggest fixed-line phone operator and the group also owns mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of the group’s shares are owned by the government, followed by Global Telecommunications Holdings NV, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Maxis group.

$1 = 133.40 Sri Lanka rupees Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.