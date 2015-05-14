Sri Lanka Telecom's first-quarter group net profit doubles

COLOMBO, May 14 (Reuters) - Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom for the first quarter ended March 31, 2015, released on Thursday:
(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)
Net profit/(loss) 1,602 533
Earnings/(loss)
per share rupees (Basic) 0.93 0.30
Revenue 16,705 15,277
NOTE - Results are rounded.
Sri Lanka Telecom is the country’s biggest fixed-line phone operator and the group also owns mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of the group’s shares are owned by the government, followed by Global Telecommunications Holdings NV, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Maxis group.
$1 = 133.40 Sri Lanka rupees Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Pravin Char