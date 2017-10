MUMBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance plans to raise 500 million rupees ($9.06 million) via 10-year subordinate debt with 10.85 percent coupon, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the sole arranger of the deal, the sources said. ($1 = 55.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)