DTS to buy SRS Labs for $148 mln

April 17 (Reuters) - Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will buy SRS Labs Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $148 million including acquired cash, to expand its portfolio of audio-related patents and trademarks.

DTS’s offer, which values SRS at $9.50 per share, is at a 38.5 percent premium to SRS’s close on Monday.

“This transaction ... (enables) DTS to accelerate our expansion in the key growth areas of mobile and other network-connected device markets,” DTS’ Chief Executive Jon Kirchner said in a statement.