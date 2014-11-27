FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot founds joint venture
November 27, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot founds joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Srv Yhtiot Oyj :

* SRV, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and OP-Pohjola Group’s insurance and pension communities as well as a real estate fund managed by group negotiated founding of a joint venture

* Joint investment holdings will be divided between investors such that SRV’s holding is 45 pct, Ilmarinen’s holding is 40 pct, and OP-Pohjola Group’s and Group’s fund’s holding is 15 pct

* Says total value of shopping centre and parking facility investment is around 480 million euros, of which half consists of owners’ capital investments

* Investor group Of Kalasatama‘S REDI project consists of Finnish institutions

* Says goal is, as soon as possible after formation of joint venture, to sign with joint venture a contract valued at around 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

