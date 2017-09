Dec 12 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* New 100 million euros($124.24 million) syndicated credit facility for SRV Group Plc

* Says loan replaces a syndicated revolving credit facility signed in 2012

* Says new credit facility has a maturity date of Jan. 5, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)