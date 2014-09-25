FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SRV signs EUR 240 mln letter of intent for REDI shopping centre
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SRV signs EUR 240 mln letter of intent for REDI shopping centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj

* Says has signed a 240 million euro letter of intent to implement Kalasatama’s REDI shopping centre

* Says aim is to sign agreement for joint investment in Oct.-Nov. 2014

* Says total investment value of shopping centre and parking facility is around 480 million euros

* Says SRV’s ownership share of project would be a maximum of 49 pct and its share of capital investment would be just under 120 million euros at maximum

* Says based on on-going financing negotiations, SRV estimates that around 50 pct of total value of investment will be financed by project credits

* Says aims to sign with established joint venture an about 400 million euro contract on implementation of shopping centre and parking facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.