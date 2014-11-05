FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot Q3 revenue up to EUR 209.0 million
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot Q3 revenue up to EUR 209.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 209.0 million euros versus 170 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 6.0 million euros versus 6.9 million euros

* Says order backlog at close of review period was 944.1 million euros versus 911.5 million euros

* Sees 2014 profit before taxes to amount to 14-20 million euros

* Says group’s full-year revenue is expected to be on a par with previous year

* Previous outlook: full-year revenue to be on a par with previous year and profit before taxes to amount 10-20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

