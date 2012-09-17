FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Steel firm SSAB says to make 700 mln SEK op loss in Q3
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 17, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Steel firm SSAB says to make 700 mln SEK op loss in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - SSAB : * Weak demand negatively impacts on ssab’s third-quarter earnings * Says volume growth, especially within strip products, has been much weaker

than the assessment which was made in connection with publication of the

report for the second quarter of 2012 * Says in addition to normal maintenance outages during the summer, so far

during the third quarter capacity utilization within SSAB emea’s strip

operations has been slightly less than 60% * Says customers have been extremely hesitant in both northern and southern

Europe * Says the assessment is that underlying demand will gradually result in

improved capacity utilization compared with the trend so far during the third

quarter. * Says iron ore prices have fallen , the price change is expected to impact on

ssab’s earnings during the first quarter of 2013 * Says SSAB is expected to report an operating loss for the third quarter of

2012 of approximately SEK -700 million * Says savings program has now been accelerated * Says estimated that the program will generate annual savings of SEK 800

million * Says the number of white collar employees within SSAB emea will be reduced by

10%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.