STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - SSAB : * Gives notice of redundancy regarding 450 employees * Says the measures constitute part of the previously announced efficiency

program within SSAB EMEA. * The notice primarily covers production personnel and affects approximately 200 employees in Borlange, 150 in Oxelosund, and 100 in Lulea. * Says 100 of those given notice are on temporary contracts