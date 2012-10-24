REFILE-UPDATE 2-Steelmaker SSAB adds to sector woes

(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)

* EBIT loss 665 mln SEK vs forecast 687 mln

* Expects no improvement in demand

* Says price pressure to continue

By Simon Johnson and Christopher Jungstedt

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday and forecast more gloom for the sector as slack demand put pressure on prices.

Global steel makers have been struggling to cope with the effects of Europe’s debt crisis, weak growth in Japan and the United States and cooling demand from China, the world’s largest producer and consumer of the alloy.

South Korea’s Posco, Finland’s Rautaruukki and Outokumpu and Japan’s JFE Holdings have reported discouraging results this week, signalling tough times ahead for the sector.

SSAB warned in September it expected to make an operating loss of around 700 million crowns ($105.17 million) in the third quarter and the result was close to that figure at 665 million crowns ($100 million).

The company said demand would not improve any time soon.

The World Steel Association said earlier this month that demand for steel will fall even further next year as customers in the car making and construction industries delay orders because of nervousness over the global economy.

While SSAB’s problems in Europe, where overcapacity and falling consumption have squeezed prices, were expected, profit and sales in North and South America fell short.

“The most striking thing is that the Americas was so weak,” said Fredrik Agardh, analyst at Handelsbanken Capital Markets.

SSAB said imports of plate had hurt prices in the Americas, and the market was also hit by destocking and caution among customers.

Sales and profits for SSAB in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) were above expectations, but the Asia Pacific region also undershot analysts forecasts.

SSAB shares were down 0.7 percent at 48.04 crowns, in line with the Stockholm index.

POSCO, the world’s fourth-largest steelmaker, said this week it did not expect a sharp recovery for the global steel market next year, which it expects to grow 3 percent.

POSCO has seen profit decline for three straight quarters and said the fourth quarter would be weaker than the third.

On Tuesday, Finnish steel-maker Rautaruukki said it would make a bigger second-half loss than previously forecast.

SSAB’s third-quarter loss compared to a profit of 511 million crowns in the same period a year ago and the average forecast of a loss of 687 million crowns in a poll of analysts.