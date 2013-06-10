UPDATE 1-SSAB sees no medium-term steel recovery in Europe

(Adds quotes, background, Moody’s comment)

By Simon Johnson and Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, June 10 (Reuters) - Loss-making steel firm SSAB sees demand for steel staying depressed and has cut capacity enough to deal with the market situation, the company’s top executive said on Monday.

Steel demand in Europe has dropped 30 percent since 2007 and companies like ArcelorMittal - the world’s biggest steel maker - have closed and moth-balled facilities.

SSAB, which can produce 6 million tonnes of steel annually, said there were few signs of improvement.

“I have a hard time seeing it is going to get much worse, but at the same time, in the short or medium-term perspective, it is difficult to see it will get much better,” SSAB Chief Executive Martin Lindqvist told Reuters.

SSAB, which completed an 800 million crown cost-cutting package in the first quarter, specializes in high-strength steels for the mining and heavy transport sectors.

Lindqvist said SSAB had no plans to cut capacity further after moth-balling a blast furnaces in south-eastern Sweden in May 2012. He still hoped the 700,000 tonne facility would come back on line, without saying what would trigger such a move.

Rating agency Moody’s on Monday predicted a 2-4 percent decline in European demand after a near 10 percent drop in 2012.

However, Voestalpine has said its focus on high-end steel could keep 2013 profits stable.

Lindqvist said he was “more positive” about SSAB’s niche products, some 38 percent of the company’s 8.8 billion crowns in sales in the first quarter, and denied SSAB lacked the scale in standard steel that could make it a target for a bigger buyer.

“In our regional home (Nordic) markets ... we have a cost advantage and it’s the same for North America in that we have sufficient regional size to get economies of scale,” he said.

Lindqvist said the company expected a slow recovery in the United States, but declined to say if the company had been successful in pushing through a price rise slated for April 1.

SSAB made a first-quarter operating loss of 136 million crowns ($20.7 million), its third straight quarterly loss.

Analysts see it making a profit of around 610 million crowns this year, according to ThomsonReuters Starmine estimates. ($1 = 6.5789 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Oskar von Bahr, editing by Patrick Lannin)