UPDATE 1-SSAB eyes better demand in U.S., Asia after Q3 loss

* Operating loss 598 mln SEK vs f‘cast loss 300 mln

* Says sees better demand in U.S., Asia in Q4

* Demand in Europe seen flat

* Sees higher shipments in Q4 vs Q3

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - High strength steel maker SSAB posted its fifth straight quarterly loss on Friday, but said it saw improved demand ahead for steel in some markets.

Overcapacity, an economic slowdown in the world’s largest steel consumer China and the financial crisis in Europe have weakened steel demand and prices in recent years.

Construction firms, car makers and machinery firms have all been hit, while the mining sector has also cut investment.

SSAB, where Europe and the Americas make up around 80 percent of sales, posted a third quarter operating loss of 598 million Swedish crowns ($94 million).

That compared to a loss of 655 million in the same period a year ago and the average forecast for a loss of 300 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The improvement over the the same quarter in 2012 was mainly due to a cost cutting programme, completed earlier this year. However, this was offset by lower prices and a higher proportion of sales of lower-priced steel.

Maintenance outages and a summer shutdown affected results by around 300 million crowns.

For the fourth quarter, SSAB said it expected the U.S. recovery to boost demand there and it also forecast growth in demand in Asia. In Europe, demand is expected to be flat.

“SSAB’s shipment volumes in the fourth quarter are expected to be higher than in the third quarter,” the company said in a statement.

Worst affected by falling steel demand in recent years has been Europe where consumption fell nearly 10 percent in 2012, according to the World Steel Association.

It forecasts a further fall of 3.8 percent this year before a slight recovery in 2014. Demand in the developed world as a whole is seen down 1.6 percent this year.

Austrian steel group Voestalpine earlier this month said steel prices are set to stay under pressure.

SSAB shares have fallen around 20 percent so far this year, underperforming the European basic resources index, which is down around 12 percent.