UPDATE 1-SSAB says Europe steel market bottoms out after Q4 loss

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - High-strength steel maker SSAB reported its sixth straight quarterly loss on Friday, but said prospects for steel makers were slightly better and that even the hard-hit market in Europe had bottomed out.

While steel makers have been battling weak steel prices and demand for several years, an economic recovery across much of the world has improved sentiment recently, though overcapacity - at about 200 million tonnes of steel a year globally - is likely to continue to dampen prices.

Sweden’s SSAB, which agreed last month to buy rival Rautaruukki Corp to gain scale and efficiency, said positive trends were visible in North America, where it has increased prices, and in Asia, despite slowing growth in China.

Even Europe, the hardest hit region where steel consumption fell by about 4 percent last year and was around 30 percent below a 2007 peak, is showing signs of picking up.

“The European market was weak in 2013, but there are indications that the market has bottomed out,” the company said in a statement.

Eurofer, Europe’s regional steel association, expects EU consumption to rise by around 3 percent in 2014 as the pace of economic recovery grows.

SSAB’s operating loss was 282 million Swedish crowns ($43.42 million), compared to a loss of 665 million in the same period a year ago and an average forecast loss of 154 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The company said a maintenance outage in Mobile in the United States would have a negative effect on shipment volumes ahead and would reduce earnings to the tune of 150 million crowns over the first and second quarters.

Shipment volumes in the first quarter are expected to be on the same level as the final three months of 2014. ($1 = 6.4954 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)