FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SSAB CEO says market conditions tough but capacity use rising
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 4, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

SSAB CEO says market conditions tough but capacity use rising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Specialty steel maker SSAB said on Thursday it had seen no significant improvement in market conditions in the wake of its warning last month that it would slump to a loss in the third quarter due to falling demand in its main markets.

SSAB in mid-September said it would post an operating loss of about 700 million crowns ($104.65 million) in the July-September quarter as the euro zone crisis and slowdowns in China and the United States stymied growth.

“It roughly looks very much like we communicated when we issued our profit warning,” Chief Executive Martin Lindqvist said on the sidelines of presentations to investors, analysts and media.

However, Lindqvist said capacity utilisation in its key steel strip operations, which had sagged at around 60 percent earlier in the third quarter, had improved in line with a company forecast in connection with the profit warning.

“At the time we predicted production and deliveries would back up to about 70 percent and that is where we are at today. But one should remember that these are still very low volumes in historic levels,” he said.

One of two blast furnaces at SSAB’s Oxelosund plant has been off line over the past year and Lindqvist said there were no plans to start it up in the near future. He distanced himself from media reports a permanent closure was planned.

“Shutting it down permanently makes such a small difference as we have already taken down staffing there,” he said. ($1 = 6.6889 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Christopher Jungstedt; writing by Niklas Pollard, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.