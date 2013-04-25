UPDATE 1-Steel firm SSAB eyes U.S., Latam pick-up in Q2

* Q1 Operating loss 136 mln SEK vs forecast 128 mln loss

* Says Europe to remain weak, Nordics, U.S. Latam recovering (Adds company comment, background, detail)

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - SSAB on Thursday said it expected some recovery ahead in the steel market led by the United States and Latin America after posting a first quarter loss due to weakness in Europe.

Steelmakers across the world have been struggling to cope with weak prices and demand as a slowdown in China and Europe’s debt crisis hit construction, car makers and other big steel users.

Demand from the European Union alone slumped 9 percent last year. SSAB made a small loss in 2012 due to its European division.

First quarter sales fell across SSAB’s major markets - Europe, the United States and Asia - and came at 8.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.25 billion), well below expectations of 9.4 billion.

“The second quarter will be characterized by continued weak growth in Europe, although we do perceive a degree of recovery on the Nordic markets, a slow recovery in the U.S and a continued solid demand in Latin America,” the company said in a statement.

“Our total volumes in the second quarter are expected to be somewhat higher than in the first quarter.”

The company’s first quarter loss - the third three-month period in a row in the red - was 136 million Swedish crowns ($20.51 million) compared to a profit of 479 million in the same period a year ago and the average forecast of a loss of 128 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 6.6300 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 6.6300 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Alistair Scrutton)