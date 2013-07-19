UPDATE 1-SSAB eyes stabilising steel demand in H2

* Operating loss 115 mln SEK vs f‘cast profit of 95 mln

* Hit by weakness in major markets

* Sees better second-half in United States, China (Adds company comment, detail)

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - High strength steel maker SSAB posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Friday, but said it expected some stabilising in demand in the second half of the year.

Steelmakers across the world have been struggling to cope with weak prices and demand as Europe remains mired in crisis, a pick up in the United States has been patchy and China’s economy has slowed.

SSAB, which completed an 800 million crown cost-cutting package in the first quarter, said the second quarter was hit by continued weakness in Europe as well as falling prices in China and sluggishness in the Australian mining sector.

Improved economic conditions in the United States have not helped demand there while negative currency effects also impacted results.

SSAB said it expected improvements in the latter part of the year in the United States - which accounts for around 40 percent of sales - and more stable demand in China in the second half, though areas of weakness, like Australian mining, would probably persist.

“Even if there is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding trends on the steel market, most signs indicate stabilization in demand during the second half of 2013,” SSAB Chief Executive Martin Lindqvist said in a statement.

The company’s operating loss was 115 million Swedish crowns ($17.4 million) and compared to a profit of 755 million in the same period a year ago - the last time it was in the black - and the average forecast of a profit of 95 million crowns in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson, Editing by Alistair Scrutton)