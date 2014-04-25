UPDATE 1-SSAB returns to profit in Q1 after six quarterly losses

* Op. profit 26 mln SEK vs -11 mln in Reuters poll

* Sees better U.S., Europe in 2014

* Shares up 3 percent (Adding detail, background, share price)

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - High strength steel maker SSAB posted a small first-quarter operating profit on Friday, after six quarters of losses, boosted by higher prices in the United States and recovering demand in the struggling European market.

An operating profit of 26 million Swedish crowns ($3.95 million) compared to a loss of 136 million in the same period a year ago and the average forecast for a loss of 11 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

At 0711 GMT SSAB shares were up 3.1 percent while the index with the 30 most traded shares in Stockholm was down 0.2 percent.

SSAB said demand in North America was good during the first quarter and that prices of standard steels increased.

“We expect the American market to continue to develop positively in 2014, driven primarily by good demand from energy-related customer segments and the automotive industry,” the company said in a statement.

Also in the hard-hit European region, where steel consumption fell by about 4 percent last year and was around 30 percent below a 2007 peak, demand is now slowly picking up and SSAB expects steel consumption in the European market to increase slightly during this year.

It cautioned that the trend in the region was to some degree counterbalanced by uncertainty and lower sales to Russia and Turkey and said price pressures are likely to persist in Europe.

Steel makers have been battling weak steel prices and demand for several years and overcapacity - both in Europe and globally - is likely to dampen prices going forward.

SSAB’s sales increased to 9.17 billion crowns in the quarter, topping a forecast of 9.04 in Reuters poll.