SSAB Q3 loss in line, sees weak demand in Q4
October 24, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

SSAB Q3 loss in line, sees weak demand in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Swedish specialty steel maker SSAB on Wednesday posted an operating loss for the third quarter in line with expectations and said weakness would continue in the fourth quarter.

The company’s loss in the quarter was 665 million Swedish crowns ($100 million) compared to a profit of 511 million in the same period a year ago and the average forecast of a loss of 687 million in a poll of analysts.

“We do not anticipate any major change in demand during the fourth quarter and the pressure on prices for standard steels that we witnessed during the third quarter is expected to continue,” the company said in a statement.

The company warned in mid-September it expected to make an operating loss of around 700 million crowns in the quarter. ($1 = 6.6562 Swedish crowns)

