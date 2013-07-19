FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steel firm SSAB posts fourth straight quarter of losses
July 19, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Steel firm SSAB posts fourth straight quarter of losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - High strength steel maker SSAB posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Friday, hit by continued weakness in Europe, currency effects and weak developments in China and Australian mining.

The operating loss was 115 million Swedish crowns ($17.4 million) and compared to a profit of 755 million in the same period a year ago - the last time it was in the black - and the average forecast of a profit of 95 million crowns in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

