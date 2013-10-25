FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SSAB Q3 profit undershoots, eyes better demand in Q4
October 25, 2013

SSAB Q3 profit undershoots, eyes better demand in Q4

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - High strength steel maker SSAB posted its fifth straight quarterly loss on Friday, but said it saw some improvement in demand ahead for steel in some markets.

The operating loss was 598 million Swedish crowns ($94 million) and compared to a loss of 655 million in the same period a year ago and the average forecast for a loss of 300 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

For the fourth quarter, SSAB said it expected the U.S. recovery to boost demand there and it also forecast growth in demand in Asia. In Europe, demand is expected to be flat. ($1 = 6.3631 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

