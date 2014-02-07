FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SSAB posts Q4 loss, says Europe steel market bottomed out
February 7, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 4 years ago

SSAB posts Q4 loss, says Europe steel market bottomed out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - High strength steel maker SSAB posted a bigger than expected fourth-quarter loss on Friday, its sixth straight quarter in the red, but said it expected the hard-hit steel market in Europe had bottomed out.

The operating loss was 282 million Swedish crowns ($43.42 million) and compared to a loss of 665 million in the same period a year ago and the average forecast for a loss of 154 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

“The European market was weak in 2013, but there are indications that the market has bottomed out,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this year, SSAB bought loss-making Finnish rival Rautaruukki Corp for $1.6 billion in a move to gain scale and efficiency amid a slump in steel demand in Europe. ($1 = 6.4954 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

