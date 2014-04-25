FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SSAB returns to profit in Q1, sees better U.S., Europe in 2014
April 25, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

SSAB returns to profit in Q1, sees better U.S., Europe in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - High strength steel maker SSAB posted a small first-quarter profit on Friday boosted by higher prices in the United States and recovering demand in the European market.

An operating profit of 26 million Swedish crowns ($3.95 million) - which follows six quarters of losses - compared to a loss of 136 million in the same period a year ago and the average forecast for a loss of 11 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

“We expect the American market to continue to develop positively in 2014, driven primarily by good demand from energy-related customer segments and the automotive industry,” the company said in a statement.

“Steel consumption in the European market is also expected to increase slightly during the year.”

$1 = 6.5777 Swedish Crowns Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
