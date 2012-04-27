FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Steel firm SSAB Q1 beats f'casts, Europe outlook uncertain
April 27, 2012

RPT-Steel firm SSAB Q1 beats f'casts, Europe outlook uncertain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish specialty steel maker SSAB posted a larger-than-expected operating profit in the first quarter and said a recovery in the North American market was set to continue though the outlook in Europe was uncertain.

The company reported an operating profit of 479 million crowns ($71.34 million) compared to 621 million in the same period a year ago and the 315 million average forecast in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.7144 Swedish crowns)

