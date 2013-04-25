Steel firm SSAB Q1 loss in line, eyes brighter Q2

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Swedish specialty steel maker SSAB on Thursday posted a first-quarter operating loss in line with expectations and said it expected some recovery in the second quarter led by the the U.S. and Latin America.

The company’s loss - the third three-month period in a row in the red - was 136 million Swedish crowns ($20.51 million) compared to a profit of 479 million in the same period a year ago and the average forecast of a loss of 128 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 6.6300 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Mia Shanley)