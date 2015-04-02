FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ssangyong Motor CEO says targets 3-fold rise in Europe sales to offset Russia
Ssangyong Motor CEO says targets 3-fold rise in Europe sales to offset Russia

ILSAN, South Korea, April 2 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor, owned by India’s Mahindra and Mahindra, aims to nearly triple its Europe sales this year, to offset the lacklustre Russian market, its top export market, chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Seoul Motor Show, Choi Johng-sik, its new CEO, also said that the automaker plans to boost its Europe sales to 25,000 vehicles this year, from 9,000 last year. It plans to further increase the sales to 50,000 vehicles a year, without giving a timeframe. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)

