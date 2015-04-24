FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ssangyong Motor says Mahindra denies media report on plan to hike stake
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 24, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Ssangyong Motor says Mahindra denies media report on plan to hike stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has denied a media report that it plans to increase its stake in South Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd, a spokesman for Ssangyong Motor said on Friday.

Shares of Ssangyong Motor were down 8 percent as of 0516 GMT on Friday.

Indian television station CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday said Mahindra is planning to hike its stake in Ssangyong to around 90 percent to 95 percent by year-end, without citing where it obtained the information. Mahindra currently owns 72.85 percent.

The report sent Ssangyong Motor shares ending up 14.6 percent on Thursday and trading 13 percent higher earlier on Friday.

An official for Mahindra was not available to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.