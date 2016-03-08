Ssangyong Motor aims to turn around this year - CEO

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co, owned by India’s Mahindra & Mahindra , aims to turn around this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as it bolstered its line-up for sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

This would be the first annual operating profit since 2007 for the country’s smallest automaker, which was rescued by Mahindra in 2011 from the brink of bankruptcy following the global financial crisis.

The remarks by CEO Choi Johng-sik were made during a launching event for its Tivoli Air compact SUV, an extended version of its Tivoli subcompact SUV. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)