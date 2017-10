SEOUL, March 2 - Ssangyong Motor Co’ s vehicle sales during February (in units):

February 2012 February 2011

TOTAL SALES 8,866 6,772

OVERSEAS SALES 5,755 4,332

DOMESTIC SALES 3,111 2,440

Ssangyong is a South Korea-based maker of sport utility vehicles. India’s Mahindra & Mahindra is the biggest shareholder of the company.