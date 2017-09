Jan 28 (Reuters) - SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* Says Satellite Pension, a party related to Chairman Greg Sims, has sold 5 million shares in SSBV Rovsing for 725,000 Danish crowns ($110,448) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5642 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)