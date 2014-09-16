FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SSBV Rovsing lowers 2013/2014 expectations concerning gross revenue to DKK 17.8 mln
September 16, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SSBV Rovsing lowers 2013/2014 expectations concerning gross revenue to DKK 17.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - SSBV Rovsing A/S

* Says changes 2013/2014 expectations concerning gross revenue to 17.8 million Danish crowns from 19-21 million crowns

* Says changes 2013/2014 expectations concerning EBITDA to loss of 3.4 million crowns against earlier expected positive EBITDA

* Says changes guidance for 2013/2014 due to change in recognition of revenue from two agreements

* Sees further rise of revenue and net income on EBIT level in 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

