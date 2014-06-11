Hedge fund flows hit 4-month high in June - SS&C

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - The flow of money into global hedge funds hit a four-month high in June, data from SS&C showed on Wednesday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which captures flows into and out of hedge funds, rose 1.01 percent in June.

“Net flows increased slightly for June, reaching their highest levels in four months,” said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies.

The demand to invest in hedge funds comes as world stocks, as measured by the MSCI World index, rose for the third straight month. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by David Evans)