FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund flows hit 4-month high in June - SS&C
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 11, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund flows hit 4-month high in June - SS&C

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - The flow of money into global hedge funds hit a four-month high in June, data from SS&C showed on Wednesday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which captures flows into and out of hedge funds, rose 1.01 percent in June.

“Net flows increased slightly for June, reaching their highest levels in four months,” said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies.

The demand to invest in hedge funds comes as world stocks, as measured by the MSCI World index, rose for the third straight month. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.