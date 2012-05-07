FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC: SS&C to launch M&A loan

Natalie Wright

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is launching Thursday a $725 million, seven-year term loan B-1, and a $100 million, seven-year term loan B-2 for SS&C Technologies Inc , sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The term loan Bs, which are to be sold to institutional investors, are part of a $1.367 billion debt financing, which backs SS&C’s purchase of GlobeOp Financial Services SA for $949 million, and its purchase of PORTIA from Thomson Reuters for $170 million. The term loan Bs have 101 soft call protection for six months. Covenants in the deal include a maximum net senior secured leverage ratio.

The pro rata portion of the financing, which is to be sold mainly to bank lenders, includes a $100 million, 5.5-year revolving credit (multi-currency) and a $300 million, 5.5-year term loan A. The rate on the pro rata portion is being guided at a spread of 275bp over Libor, along with a discount of 99.5 cents on the dollar.

The term loan A includes amortization of 5 percent, 5 percent, 10 percent, and 12.5 percent. The rest of the debt financing is filled out by a $142 million, 364-day bridge loan, which is expected to be repaid with existing cash on GlobeOp’s balance sheet.

The $100 million revolver and the $725 million term loan B-1 will be issued by SS&C Technologies Inc. The $300 million term loan A, the $100 million term loan B-2, and the $142 million bridge loan will be issued by SS&C Technologies Holdings Europe S.a.r.l.

SS&C is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate business processes and manage their information processing requirements. SS&C generated $371 million in revenues in 2011.

