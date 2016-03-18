FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund exit requests rise in third straight month this March - SS&C
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 18, 2016 / 9:01 PM / a year ago

Hedge fund exit requests rise in third straight month this March - SS&C

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Investor requests to pull money from hedge funds rose for the third straight month in March, slightly surpassing the number of redemptions flagged at the same time a year earlier, data on Friday showed.

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator - withdrawal requests divided by assets under administration - rose to 4.26 percent, up from 3.27 percent in February and 2.31 percent in January, data from fund administrator SS&C Technologies showed.

Redemption requests may not yet reflect the cautious optimism in markets - the Standard & Poor’s 500 is up around six percent since the beginning of March.

March requests were up slightly from last year’s 3.91 percent and 3.81 percent in 2014.

“This was the first year over year increase in the Forward Redemption Indicator in several months so it will be interesting to see if this proves to be an anomaly or a reversal of the trend,” said Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer, SS&C Technologies.

SS&C compiled the index based on information provided by its clients, who represent about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector worldwide. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.