UPDATE 1-Carlyle to sell 7 mln of its SS&C stock
July 17, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Carlyle to sell 7 mln of its SS&C stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The Carlyle Group is selling 7 million shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, the U.S. financial software provider said.

Investment funds affiliated with Carlyle held a 36.5 percent stake in SS&C Technologies, according to an April 23 regulatory filing.

Upon completion of the offering, which is expected to close on July 23, Carlyle will own an about 27.37 percent stake in SS&C Technologies.

Citigroup is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

Shares of SS&C Technologies were down 5 percent at $24.69 after the bell. They closed at $25.95 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

