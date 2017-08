Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's second biggest energy supplier, SSE Plc, said it had agreed to sell a 16.7 percent stake in gas distribution business Scotia Gas Networks Ltd (SGN) to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for a consideration of 621 million pounds ($772.21 million).

SSE, which expects the transaction to be completed by the end of this month said it would retain a 33.3 percent stake in the business. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)